Family business looks to rebuild after fire in the Village of Maine

As Jeff Plautz watched his business burn to the ground Tuesday night, he saw years of hard work and dedication disappear.

The scene of what is left of Woodcraft Renew A Kitchen in the village of Maine. (12/19 WSAW photo)

“At that time, I was just numb,” said Plautz, president of Woodcraft Renew A Kitchen in the village of Maine. “As each area seemed to burn I thought, they’re going to get this, they’re going to get this. You can see the end result.”

The end result wasn’t pretty. The business, which has served as a staple in Maine for years, was destroyed. The building a total loss. As the flames disappeared and the scene cleared, Plautz and his son Ethan were left with only one option; look to the future.

“I wanted to make sure our employees are taken care of, and that they can rely on us,” said Ethan, who works at the company with his father. “Thankfully, we have really good insurance, and we’re able to compensate them as if they were working, so their families are covered.”

“I feel obligated to keep this going,” added Jeff. “I think it’s a great business and I’ve got some unbelievable employees that I feel obligated to keep working.”

Keep working is the plan. Once the debris is cleared from the scene, the plan is to start building a new building right were the old one was. The hope is to have the building and business back up and running by fall of 2020.

“It’s going to be a long road ahead,” said Jeff. “We’re going to take on the challenge and rebuild.”

“Our customers always come first,” added Ethan. “Making sure the job is done right, every time and totally complete. We’re going to go right back to that same focus after we rebuild.”

Officials told the Plautz family that they would likely not be able to determine the cause of the fire due to the extensive damage to the building.

