Families brave snow to enjoy fall on Grampa's Farm

Families did not let snow ruin one last weekend of fall activities at Grampa's Farm in Merrill.

Some families make a stop at the farm every year, and drove hours from as far as Minocqua in Saturday's winter conditions to keep the tradition alive.

"It's not the nicest day, but they still come," said owner Denise Severt.

The family owners of Grampa's farm hope to share their love of farm life in honor of their grampa.

"My mom and my sisters and I have tried to keep going what my dad had started. He always said that every child should have a pumpkin in the fall He’d plant some in the spring and say, ‘This is a smile of a child,’” said Severt’s son, Jered Severt.

“It's friends, families, neighbors and strangers,” he said.

They braved the snow on the last of four weekends open this year.

"We come here every year like a tradition,” said Easton Lurvey, who visited the farm with his mom and family.

The family has been farming this land for more than a hundred years, and they've been offering this farm experience for about ten years now. And they're known for their special petting zoo.

“I like the pigs because they're kind of fun. They go under the hay. And then there was the cows and stuff," Lurvey said.

And kids even got some hands-on experience learning to milk a cow.

"I thought more milk was going to come out, but it was just a little bit at a time. I'd do it again," said Nora Devries, who tried the activity.