Families and teachers getting creative to provide students with special needs enriching remote education

A lot of families are having to figure out how to keep their children's educations going as schools close for the next several weeks, and families who have kids with special needs have additional challenges.

Emma Clermont from Stevens Point is getting some hands-on, creative learning at home while schools are off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stevens Point Area Public School District is on spring break this week, but learning is still happening in the Clermont home. They have two children with special needs, Preston, who is 13-years-old and Emma, age 6. Their father says, with support from their teachers and other resources, they are getting creative to keep learning fun.

Mike Clermont owns and operates a technical support company in Stevens Point, but he said his number one job title is dad.

"Both of my children are very, very curious and interested in computers and technology," he said. "So, at times it's a double benefit; they may be welcomed to attend work-from-home in Dad's office with Dad. At the same time, it gives them the opportunity to ask questions and learn new things with something that interests them."

He said he is thankful his wife stays at home with the kids and is able to provide a lot of the extra attention and learning opportunities their kids need. However, no school means Mom and Dad have to lead that education.

"The school district themselves here in Stevens Point, they have been phenomenal at communicating daily," he said, noting that his kids' teachers are taking extra care during a week they would typically be off of work to ensure his kids are prepared as possible.

He said the teachers have been vetting free, online resources and making suggestions for crafts and other activities, but Clermont said online and indoor activities only work for so long and he wants to limit screen time.

"There is a little bit of stir-crazy going around," he said.

As the weather gets warmer, he said they are adventuring outdoors.

"One of the activities that we like to do around our home is to go outside and do nature-based scavenger hunts; find a pine cone, let's talk about the pine cone; find a bird, let's talk about the bird," he explained.

While social distancing is not ideal, he said they are looking on the bright side.

"It's given us an opportunity to invent new ways to stay occupied and reconnect as a family," he concluded.

Some examples of online learning resources that Clermont said have a lot of free material include ABCmouse.com and Scholastic.

NewsChannel 7 also spoke with organizations serving north central Wisconsin that focus on providing support and resources to kids with special needs. The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin has a list of resources and they recommend the Education and Technology sections for parents to look at in regards to ideas and support for continuing education. The Autism Society of Central Wisconsin told us they also are working on providing additional resources during this time, but have some on their website and update their Facebook page regularly. The national office for GiGi's Playhouse is also in the process of providing some online options for playhouses to continue to serve participants.