Fall in love with autumn with a new succulent class

Create, taste and relax your way into fall with a new class offered at Schairer's Autumn Acres.

For the first time Schairer's Autumn Acres is opening their doors to help the public enjoy a "girl's night out" and celebrate everything fall. The "Sips & Succulents" night let's you design and create your own pumpkin succulent display and sample & taste six different wines from the Munson Bridge Winery.

The event will be held on 3 night through out September. September 5, 12, and 19 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A RSVP must be made in advance to Karen @715-573-8397 or by PM the farm on Facebook at Schairer's Autumn Acres, with the date you will be attending.

Cost of "Sips & Succulents" night is $40 and will include all supplies needed to make your creation and the tasting of 6 wines.

Schairer's Autumn Acres is a family run farm located at 194 Western Ave. Birnamwood, WI 54414.