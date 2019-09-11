Fall in love with a delicious beef stir fry recipe, with a twist.

As the temperatures get cooler, and we begin to transition into fall weather, it's a good time to think about those meals to prepare inside, while still incorporation some fresh produce from your garden.

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to share a delicious beef stir fry recipe, made with gnocchi.

Beef Steak Zucchini Gnocchi

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 package (16 ounces) shelf-stable gnocchi

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 small zucchini, cut crosswise into thirds, then lengthwise into thin slices

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes (oil-packed)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped

1 ounce ricotta salata, crumbled

4 teaspoons chopped toasted walnuts or pine nuts

COOKING:

Cut beef steaks lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi; cook 4 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently to brown evenly. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Season with black pepper and salt, as desired; keep warm.

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add zucchini, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and red pepper; stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in gnocchi, beef and basil; cook and stir about 1 minute to heat through. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired.

Divide beef mixture evenly among 4 individual bowls. Sprinkle each with cheese and walnuts before serving.

For more beef recipes, visit www.beeftips.com/recipes