Fall chairlift rides offer spectacular views

As the warm weather begins to fade, the colors on the leaves begin to change shade.

Vicky TeBeest and friends enjoy the fall chairlift rides offered at Granite Peak. Oct. 4, 2019. (WSAW photo)

The fall colors are slowly beginning to show on trees throughout central and north central Wisconsin, and plenty of folks took advantage of the fall chairlift rides being offered at Granite Peak to get a bird’s-eye-view of the changing scenery.

Vicky TeBeest and friends decided to make the two hour trip from Ripon to enjoy the early fall colors that Rib Mountain has to offer. She says that it was money and time well spent.

“The view is the best part,” said TeBeest. “Coming down you could really see the city and Wausau itself. How big it is and how beautiful.”

TeBeest and company were just a few of the many who decided to take in the scenic tour, which allows riders to get off the lift at the top of the hill and wander around to check out the area on foot before riding back down.

The rides will continue until October 20th. To ride, you must be at least 3 years of age, and 36” tall.

