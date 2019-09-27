Facebook to test hiding number of likes from users

Facebook is testing a plan to hide likes, the company announced on Thursday.

Likes, reactions and video views from users will be made private, meaning only the account holder can see their likes.

"We are running a limited test where like, reaction, and video view counts are made private across Facebook. We will gather feedback to understand whether this change will improve people's experiences," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

The plan will be tested in Australia beginning Friday.

Facebook hopes to track whether this change will improve people’s social media experiences.

