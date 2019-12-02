Facebook to match donations on fundraising pages for Giving Tuesday

The holiday season is a heartwarming time where people also give back to the causes we care about, whether in our own community or across the globe. Giving Tuesday, celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the U.S., is fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Last Giving Tuesday, people raised $125 million on Facebook via its fundraising tools, and the company is looking to keep the spirit of generosity going this holiday season with this match and new products.

This Giving Tuesday, Facebook will match up to $7 million in donations made on donate buttons and fundraisers on Facebook for U.S. nonprofits. With organizations big and small, there are over 1 million nonprofits that can fundraise on Facebook, so it’s easy to find either a local or national organization to support.

“It really captures the essence of the holiday season by giving back, not just receiving. What I love about it, is because the tools are easy to use, people are able to with a few taps start a fundraiser, ask people to join them, and the results were really remarkable,” said Roya Winner, the communications manager for social impact at Facebook.

All of donations made go directly to the nonprofit organization.

Winner joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share how you can give back this holiday season and beyond in easy and impactful ways.

“The biggest tip is to be authentic. What is a cause that’s important to you?” she said. “I think the second piece is the tools we make on Facebook to make this even easier. Stories, for example, is where people are more and more sharing moments throughout their daily lives. You can now pop a donations fundraiser sticker right onto your story on Facebook and drive friends and family to your fundraiser.”

Winner said this year on Instagram, the donate button was added on nonprofit profiles, so you go over to a nonprofit’s Instagram account and donate directly there.

You can go to www.facebook.com/fundraisers for more information or tap on the Fundraisers app in your mobile Facebook app and start a fundraiser.