Facebook offers new feature for people to offer and request for help from neighbors

Since the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus, and especially as people started practicing social distancing, we’ve seen them turn to Facebook to connect with and take action to help their communities.

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone in Surfside, Fla. Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

We also know that often the people who are in the best position to help are those physically closest are neighbors in their community. We’ve seen people who are the most vulnerable or at the frontlines of the epidemic use Facebook to get help and support with urgent needs.

To make it as easy as possible for people to support one another, Facebook launched Community Help, a destination for people to help their neighbors most impacted by COVID-19. There, people can request or offer help in their community, such as delivering groceries to elderly neighbors or volunteering to distribute food through local food banks and donate to fundraisers.

You can access it by going to www.facebook.com/covidsupport

There people can:

- Respond to requests for help or create a new post to let others know how you can help. For example, we’re seeing people, businesses, and nonprofits offering help with everything from running errands for things like groceries and prescriptions, mental health support, financial assistance and free meals to those who are out of work, and offering baby food and supplies to parents in need.

- Request help for yourself. You can post what you need and search posts to see if anyone is offering the help you’re looking for. For example, we’re seeing people looking for medical and cleaning supplies, and nonprofits seeking volunteers for a variety of areas from food distribution to blood donations.

- Donate to help COVID-response efforts: donate through the UNF/WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Facebook Fundraiser and the Combat Coronavirus with the CDC Foundation Facebook Fundraiser, where Facebook is matching donations, up to $10 million to each fundraiser. Also in the coming days you will be able to discover local fundraisers to donate to.

