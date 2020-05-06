Face masks cause difficulties for those with hearing impairments

Having a hearing impairment herself since she was three years old, hearing instrument specialist Jaimie Kater knows first-hand the challenges her clients are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of face masks are making daily tasks challenging for those who are hearing impaired. (WSAW photo) 5/6/2020

“This really means a lot to me because I’m going through it as well,” said Kater, who co-owns Hearing Advantage with her husband. “It’s not just for my clients that I’m advocating, but also for myself because I’m actually living the daily struggle with the masks myself, and going out. This is very personal to me.”

While recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Kater says the use of face masks can make things even more challenging for those who are hard of hearing, like Mike Lenzner and Russ Jamison.

“I can’t hear you, I can’t read lips,” said Lenzner. “It really has gotten difficult at this time.”

Jamison echoed that frustration.

“As you go on your experience with hearing aids, you gain some skill in lip-reading,” Jamison said. “You may not even be aware of it, but you’re looking at someone and you don’t follow everything, you can glance at their mouth and actually pick up more of the conversation.”

Not only do the masks cover your mouth and take away the lip-reading ability that so many who are hearing impaired rely on, but they muffle the audible sound, making it even more difficult to hear.

“You are actually reducing your high frequencies up to 12 decibels above 2,000 hertz,” explained Kater. “Above 2,000 hertz are where those consonants are that help you understand what’s being said.”

This makes daily tasks like going to the grocery store a challenge, one that Kater would like to see eliminated. Not with getting rid of masks, but a special checkout line set aside for those with hearing impairments, with employees prepared to assist those customers.

“Those staff members would be trained that you’re dealing with hearing loss people, so speak slower, make eye contact; make sure they’re provided, the employees running those lines, access to the masks with the clear window,” Kater said. “By accommodating them, not only are you showing that you care about them and that you took a little time to understand what they’re going through, you’re also keeping them coming back to your store versus another store that isn’t offering those services."

According to Kater, the addition of hearing-impaired checkout lines could be a huge hit, one that she hopes to see grocers in central and north-central Wisconsin take up.

“People go through the grocery line, and they can’t hear, and they’re anxious or they’re stressed out because they’re going to get yelled at,” said Kater. “COVID is scary enough. Any little bit that we can do to make it easier on somebody, it’s just the right thing to do.”

