FSA makes it easier for farmers to apply for loans

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency making it easier for farmers to apply for loans.

The agency rolled out several changes it says will make applying simpler and add flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to make it easier for producers in need to get credit.

Some of the changes announced Friday include: extending the deadline for completing farm loan applications; preparing Direct Loan documents, even if the FSA can’t make its complete lien and record searches; closing loans if the required lien position on the primary security is perfected.

“We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this,” FSA State Executive Director Sandy Chalmers said. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”

The FSA is also reminding farmers that all of its county officers are only open by phone appointment until further notice. Its staff is available to help with program signups, loan servicing, and other important actions. They will be working with producers mostly by phone, however and will use email and online tools when possible.

“FSA programs and loans are critical to Wisconsin farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Chalmers added.