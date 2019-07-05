Free Coffee Saturdays donate tips to local organizations

First Street Coffee Station is hoping that their kindness will inspire others to do the same. On one Saturday each month, both coffee house locations hand out free house brewed coffee to try and raise money for the community. Come this Saturday the coffee houses will be accepting donations toward the Small Business Scholarship group

But over the last 7 years, Dawn Swan, owner of the coffee stations said they have helped a variety of organizations.

"It’s just our way of giving back to the community. I wish we had a ton of money that we could just hand out but we don't so one way to give is we have these free coffee Saturdays," Swan explained.

Next month the coffee house will hold their Free Coffee Saturday on adopt-a-day where animals from the Humane Society will be on site and ready for adoption.

The coffee houses rotate through their specialty house coffees for each event, giving new and regular customers a taste of what they have to offer. Swan said that through the 7 years of doing this, the coffee houses have always been very busy. While some people do just come for free coffee she usually sees a lot of new faces who come specifically to donate.

"I love meeting all the people and it's like a party. We like that. Well it's like a party everyday but it's an even bigger party when you have that. Free coffee. Everybody loves free coffee," Swan said.

Free coffee will be served Saturday the 6th from 8 a.m until 2 p.m at the 809 East First Street location. They will also serve free coffee for a full 12 hours from 8 a.m in the morning to 8 p.m.at night at 501 South Pine Ridge Ave.

