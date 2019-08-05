FEMA will assess damages from previous storms in central Wisconsin

Stevens Point was hit by major storms just two weeks ago and many community members are still focused on clean up. But mother nature does not wait because another batch of storms is heading towards the area on Monday night.

Mayor Mike Wiza says a team from FEMA will be coming up to the area to assess the damages from the previous storms. "They are going to be coming up here to assess the damage from two weeks ago but here we are another blip on the radar again. But right now we are under a storm watch."

Wiza adds that people should prepare for more storms by charging their cell phones and making sure to have a flashlight and a radio. He also wants people to know that they should only call 9-1-1 if it is a life threatening emergency.