FEMA sends equipment to clean, re-use N95 masks

One of the goals in Governor Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back plan is to make sure all health care workers have an adequate amount of PPE and supplies.

N95 masks decontaminated in a Battelle CCDS system. (still photo from FEMA)

Thanks to FEMA, the state is receiving a decontamination machine for N95 masks.

Governor Evers is asking health care workers, first responders and childcare workers who use N95 masks to not throw those masks away.

Their facilities can send them to Madison to be cleaned and used again.

It's called Battelle CCDS, and what it does is decontaminates masks by killing viruses and bacteria using hydrogen peroxide gas. Masks can be decontaminated up to 20 times without losing their functionality.

"This is an innovative solution that will help dramatically extend the life of N95 masks," said Governor Evers, "and address the concerns many front line workers have expressed about the safety of re-using masks."

The Battelle CCDS comes with four containers dedicated to decontamination, and in a run-cycle, 40,000 masks can be decontaminated. Up to 80,000 if it's used over a full day.

The governor adds we're still in need of additional supplies, however.