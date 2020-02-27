FBI seeking info about members of violent Milwaukee gang

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Division is asking for the public’s help locating six suspected members of the violent gang-related drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee known as the Buffum Meinecke Boys.

The FBI joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Feb. 26 to announce multiple arrests and federal charges against 24 defendants associated with BMB.

The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following six subjects who are part of the aforementioned 24 defendants; all reside in Milwaukee: Courey Agee (age 33), Maureno Briggs (age 29), Tyrone Bryant (age 28), Luis Lorenzo (age 34), Jasmaine Linton (age 38) and Michael Smith (age 37).