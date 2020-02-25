FBI executes search warrants in Milwaukee

The FBI is confirming that they carried out several search warrants in Milwaukee today (2/25).

Right now it's unclear who and what the FBI was going after, but we do know they served at least three search warrants throughout the north side of Milwaukee.

The FBI terrorist task force was also on scene investigating. Neighbors say agents also searched at least one more home, plus several other rumored raid locations.

The U.S. attorney's office is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow, to share more information about these warrants.