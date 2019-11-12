FBI: Increase in reported hate crimes across Wisconsin

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released data on hate crimes across the country in 2018, showing an overall decrease across the nation but a slight increase in Wisconsin. The state saw 52 bias-motivated incidents last year, up from 48 in 2017--with nine incidents occurring in north central Wisconsin. That's an increase from only two incidents reported by law enforcement agencies to the FBI for north central Wisconsin in 2017.

Four of those incidents in 2018 in North Central Wisconsin--almost half--occurred in Oneida County, according to the FBI data.

Two occurred in Stevens Point, one in Merrill, and one each in Wood and Clark counties. Nearly all of the incidents were racially motivated, according to the data, except for an incident in Wood County based on sexual orientation.

Overall across the country, hate crimes have slightly decreased between 2017 and 2018, but have risen from 48 to 52 between 2017 and 2018 in Wisconsin. The motivation is also changing: race-motivated crimes were up, while religion-motivated crimes decreased from 17 to 8 across the state. Sexual orientation-motivated crimes remained about the same, at 15 in 2017 and 14 in 2018.

7 Investigates has reported on discrepancies in how hate crimes are reported to the FBI.

NewsChannel 7 is reaching out to agencies where hate crimes were reported, and will update this report.