Extra officers at Auburndale HS Friday following non-credible bomb threat

The Wood County Sheriff's Department said extra patrols will be at Auburndale High School following a bomb threat found in a bathroom Thursday.

Lieutenant Scott Saeger said it was determined there was no imminent threat and the school day resumed as normal Thursday.

The case is still under investigation.

The superintendent did notify parents.



Student Safety

Good Morning,

You may be aware that an instagram post last night referenced a possible threat to our school safety and may have included a partial picture of a "bomb" threat written in a Middle/High School bathroom stall. School and Wood County personnel have been working to investigate and assess this potential threat since it was first brought to our attention. After careful assessment the threat was considered to be benign in part due to its nature and a clear date now nearly two weeks past. Nevertheless, I have asked Wood County Sheriff's Department to provide an increased presence in our schools today and in the future. We will continue to exercise all diligence to keep our students and staff safe. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Sincerely, Mr. Delikowski

Mr. James Delikowski

District Administrator

School District of Auburndale

