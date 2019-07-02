Experts weigh in at adoption task force in Green Bay

Putting children first was the overshadowing message at an adoption task force hearing in Green Bay on Tuesday. As 7 Investigates reported last week, Republican representative Pat Snyder, who sits on the task force, is working to make it easier to terminate parental rights and speed up adoptions, two of the task force's main goals.

The group is holding public hearings throughout the state to hear from people who deal with foster care and adoption every day on what needs to be changed.

Some of the biggest frustrations that social work professors, case workers, and child welfare advocates talked about in Green Bay on Wednesday is the high case loads for social workers, as well as some of the high prices associated with private adoption agencies.

7 Investigates has discovered that social service agencies across north central Wisconsin are operating under case loads of anywhere between 15 and 25 per worker, as opposed to the national average which falls at 12, according to experts at the hearing.

We reported that meth and opioid abuse is driving larger numbers of children into the system than ever before. But dealing with parents who have lost their children to the system is a major concern for workers and advocates, as Waupaca County foster care coordinator Dustin Koury pointed out on Tuesday.

"I think of one mom I worked with in particular who, when we were called to work with her, it was because there was an overdose that occurred in her home, and her three-year-old was sleeping in the bedroom. That's an incredibly disturbing circumstance." But as he explained, when a family allowed the mother to move in with them so she wouldn't lose the child to the state, it made a huge difference in her own addiction recovery.

"First and foremost would be making sure these people don't feel alone, and don't feel overwhelmed by the system, because addiction is going to take some time," Koury said. Getting churches, neighbors, family members and other community members to participate in helping parents was a major part of what Koury sees as a solution to the crisis.

Another issue, he said, was for the system itself to return children once the issue is resolved that initially took the child out of the home -- rather than waiting until everything is fixed.

"Challenging us as workers to, I think, just be sure to do a really good assessment of where the safety concerns are...if it is possible, you know that the parent would have some extended contact, or more contact--or reunified contact with their child."

