Experts give tips on staying safe and avoiding scams at yard sales

It’s that time of year when signs go up all over town, inviting friends and neighbors into each other yards to sell unwanted items for a shiny penny. One yard sale shopper in Rib Mountain said that she likes to shop to save some money.

"You can almost get sometimes brand-new stuff for a cheaper price than what you buy them in the store," she said.

While yard sales are great for a good deal, the Susan Bach, regional manager of the Better Business Bureau in Wisconsin said that you’re better off buying some things new.

"Some popular items at garage sales are baby items or children’s items like cribs, toys, gates, play-yards," said Bach. "And those are things that can be very dangerous if been recalled, and we don’t want anybody to risk any type of injury. So, it’s really kind of buyer beware if you’re looking to purchase something like that."

Aside from recalled items, Bach said to also stay away from buying mattress, bottles, old dishes and pots and pans as they can be unsanitary. And while some things shouldn't be sold, sellers aren’t the only ones at fault. Bach says that garage sales are the perfect place for a burglar to strike.

"Maybe they’re going to ask to use your restroom or to try something on and it could be really an elaborate scheme to set you up for future robberies," Bach said.

Helen Springer, who held a yard sale in Rib Mountain said that she takes precautions when inviting strangers on her property.

"We keep the house locked when were in the garage," said Springer.

While technology evolves, yard sales aren’t just in garages anymore but online with Facebook Market Place, EBay and Craigslist making it easy to sell items year-round. Bach said to stay safe from fake checks and scamming to try and sell to people in your area.

"We encourage people to only do business with the people that you can meet face to face, because when you wire money or send them a check that’s when the scams occur," Bach said.

