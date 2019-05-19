Expert predicts more Wisconsin frac sand mines may close

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- An industry expert says the impending bankruptcy of a major frac sand mining company signals the financial woes that could cripple more Wisconsin-based mines due to a nationwide oversupply of sand.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Emerge Energy Services entered into a debt restructuring deal with its lenders last month. The company owns Superior Silica Sands.

CEO Rick Shearer says restructuring negotiations are ongoing. The company may file for bankruptcy if a settlement isn't struck out of court.

An energy consulting director at analytics firm IHS Markit says up to 75% of Wisconsin mines that supply oil and gas producers might have to close. Samir Nangia says the oversupply is due to companies building more mines near oilfields in Texas and Oklahoma.

