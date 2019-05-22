Expanding your garden with the Farm Shed plant sale

As we get closer to summer many of us are itching to get into the garden.

to show us how to grow, harvest, and prepare local food with a plant sale, Sunrise 7 was joined by Jen Zach with the Central Rivers Farmshed in Stevens Point.

Farmshed is a non profit group based in Stevens Point and is comprised of community members who care about local food. Farmshed's mission is to grow a resilient local food community.

Farmshed’s Growing Collective will be hosting the 7th annual Plant Sale on Memorial Day Weekend 2019. The plants offered at the plant sale are unique in two ways: many of them can't be found locally as they are unusual varieties and they have all been grown by volunteers who work and learn together in a collaborative and fun loving environment. The plant sale will take place at 1220 Briggs Ct. Stevens Point, WI in the Farmshed Greenhouse on the following dates:

Wednesday May 22 from 5-7 PM (Farmshed Members Only*)

Thursday, May 23 from 4-7 PM (Open to the Public)

Friday, May 24 from 4-7 PM (Open to the Public)

Saturday, May 25 from 10-3 PM (Open to the Public)

Tuesday, May 28 from 5-7 PM (Open to the Public**)

All proceeds benefit Farmshed and Farmshed organizes events, resources and partnerships to support the local food economy. Other programs include Frozen Assets where 10 pound shares of produce, picked and processed at peak ripeness, can be purchased by community members once or twice per month.