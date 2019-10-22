Ex-boyfriend, Ex-husband of Krista Sypher testify in 7th day of Jason Sypher trial

Two men investigators said had relationships with a woman missing and presumed dead, took the stand Tuesday to testify in the seventh day of the Jason Sypher trial.

Jason Sypher is charged in his wife’s disappearance and murder, although a body was never found.

Krista’s boyfriend testified he loved Krista, but their relationship began while she was still married to Jason. He said Krista called his home her ‘safe place’. He also said Krista told him if she went missing they should look for her in a swamp or a pipeline. Also saying Jason should be investigated.

The defense asked him if Krista said she wanted to go to the beach alone. He said ‘yes’. Arguing that Krista may have taken money and disappeared.

Krista's ex-husband was also called to the stand. He said Krista was cheating on him with Jason Sypher while they were married. They divorced in 2003.

Prosecutors say Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets.