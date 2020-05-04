Local floral shop prepares for Mother's Day surge despite COVID-19 pandemic

Local businesses, like Evolutions in Design, have had to turn to a more digital format in order to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One hundred percent changed the style of my business,” said Evolutions in Design Owner Randy Verhasselt.

Verhasselt is only taking phone, online and drive-up orders at this time.

“We’re morphing into a new normal,” said Verhasselt.

Verhasselt said that the minute he posts something on Facebook, he gets an insane amount of orders, but it still doesn’t match the way the store was run before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sales have plummeted,” said Verhasselt. “There is only so much we can do from curbside pick-up and delivery.”

There is a bright spot for the flower business. Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

“It was like a light switch,” said Verhasselt. “Everyone wants to send stuff to their mom.”

Verhasselt said it’s important to show the people we love how much we care for them. Something he equates to how people are supporting local businesses.

“We have a really great community downtown, and we’ve all been supporting each other and talking,” said Verhasselt. “I think that’s the biggest thing we can do right now is support each other.”

Verhasselt added that he is currently renovating his store in order to prepare for the day he is allowed to open, but he says it will be a slow opening to make sure social distancing is being enforced.