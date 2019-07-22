'Everything went black’: Teen struck by lightning on Illinois soccer field

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by lightning at a soccer game in Illinois.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. Witnesses say the teenager is recovering, according to police. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

Officials evacuated the soccer field in Montgomery, Ill., as storms moved in Sunday, but the 16-year-old victim stayed behind on the field.

"We were sitting in the car, and the rain was coming down, and we saw three kids running,” said witness and parent Rafhael Moreno. “As they were running, lightning hit. Smoke came up, and he just went straight back.”

Moreno says he rushed over to the teenager to see if he was OK. The boy was conscious and able to speak.

"When it hit, he blacked out. He tried to get up, and he just said everything went black,” Moreno said.

Witness Ruben Chavez, who captains a team that was participating in the tournament, says most were warned about the storm before the lightning hit and were told to stay in their vehicles. He believes the teen was running for shelter when he was indirectly struck.

The 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. Moreno says the teenager is recovering, according to police.

Copyright 2019 WBBM via CNN. All rights reserved.