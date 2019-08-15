Evers talks water quality in Chippewa Falls

Governor Tony Evers highlighted 2019 as the year of clean drinking water Thursday at the Wisconsin Farmers Union Summer Conference.

The conference covered topics like family farms, food systems, and rural towns.

During the event, Evers shared some of the work happening across the state to protect groundwater resources.

The conference worked to look at the future of family farms as well as address growing concerns over water contamination issues.

"The problems that we're facing have a lot to do with economics,” said Darin Von Ruden, president on the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “The price that farmers have been receiving in most commodities have been on the low side for way too many years.”

Evers says this is an issue his administration has already started to address.

“We will keep working toward common-sense solutions to issues around farmland management and water quality improvements,” said Evers.

Evers says one main goal is to reduce nitrate contamination in water.

He also says he's calling on the federal government to help protect and preserve the health of the great lakes.

“We've taken important steps over the last few months to remove toxic contamination from areas of concern around the great lakes,” said Evers.

Evers also took part in a rainfall simulator demonstration depicting how certain agricultural practices can reduce runoff.

