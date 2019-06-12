Gov. Evers not surprised by 'lame duck' ruling

Governor Tony Evers took some time to read to some students and answer some of their questions, today, at the public library in Burlington.

He also used the time to respond to some of the issues waiting for him back in Madison.

For example, the state supreme court ruling that restores most of the laws passed during the "lame duck" session of the legislature, before he took office.

"It's still, y'know, it's going to be by fall to roll this out," Evers said. "I was disappointed with the ruling, but not necessarily surprised."

The governor also suggested that the city of Milwaukee was getting shortchanged by some of the changes proposed by republicans for the state budget bill.