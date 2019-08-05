Evers calls for action in wake of shootings

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to take action following a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The Democratic Evers on Monday called for the Legislature to pass a universal background check bill and a measure making it easier to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Republicans have opposed such measures in the past, including this year when both Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul supported them.

Evers renewed his call for action on the seventh anniversary of the Sikh Temple shooting outside of Milwaukee where a white supremacist killed six worshippers.

Evers called for Democrats and Republicans to come together to address racism and gun violence, saying "We will look at everything we can do to make sure the people of Wisconsin are safe."