Evers announces expanded opportunities for certain nonessential businesses

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday another turn of the dial in expanding allowed operations for nonessential businesses, providing even more opportunities for businesses to get back to work in a safe and responsible way.

Click here to view Emergency Order #34. It goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.

The Emergency Order, signed Monday by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, allows nonessential businesses to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals.

This will allow businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses, and others to safely open.

Today's order also allows outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles.

Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes would be able to operate. All of these businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices, and operations must be able to be performed by one staff member.

“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we're working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can. That's why today we announced a new order that, coupled with our Safer at Home order that went into effect last week, turns the dial a notch by allowing non-essential businesses to do more than they were able to do before,” stated Gov. Evers. “This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state.”

Monday's order builds upon the last turn of the dial. When the Safer at Home order was extended last week, a number of additional options were made available for businesses to safely serve the public, including:

• Golf courses were opened this past weekend;

• All businesses are allowed to offer curbside pick-up, allowing customers to purchase goods online or over the phone from a local store;

• Construction businesses can do aesthetic or optional construction work so long as it is performed by a single person;

• Public libraries can provide curbside pick-up of books and other library materials;

• Arts and crafts stores can offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks; and

• Landscaping businesses can do aesthetic or optional lawn care so long as it is done by a single employee.