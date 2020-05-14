Evers administration says Wis. Supreme Court failed its duty to clarify law

The day following the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that struck down the Department of Health Services' Safer at Home extension order did not provide much more clarity as to what the next steps are for the state in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, the governor's office submitted a scope statement to the legislature that the court determined was necessary for DHS to issue an order similar to the Safer at Home order. That statement, however, will not become an order for at least two weeks, that is if the joint committee on administrative rules approves it.

"The Supreme Court made it clear, this is not our gig," Gov. Tony Evers told reporters in regards to implementing a different statewide plan. He said that means counties and municipalities around the state will be in charge of coming up with their own orders.

In his call with republican majority leaders Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald Thursday, Evers said it was clear they were not concerned about the possible confusion having varying orders around the state.

"Both leaders felt very comfortable with the idea that... and they were unconcerned about the, what I believe will be massive confusion that will exist without a statewide approach," he said.

In a statement, Vos and Fitzgerald said, “Wisconsin now joins multiple states that don't have extensive ‘stay at home orders’ but can continue to follow good practices of social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizer usage and telecommuting. This order does not promote people to act in a way that they believe endangers their health. We would urge the Evers administration to work with us to begin promulgating rules that would provide clear guidance in case COVID-19 reoccurs in a more aggressive way."

Evers is not confident that all businesses will follow safety guidelines without enforcement authority, giving the example of people rushing bars after the court's decision came down.

“Republicans believe business owners can safely reopen using the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation," Vos and Fitzgerald said in the statement. "We urge our fellow small business owners to utilize the suggestions as a safe and effective way to open up our state."

The court in its decision did affirm that the governor's office and DHS have some authority to combat the pandemic, though exactly what authority is unclear.

The orders Gov. Evers solely issued and many of those issued through the legislature's pandemic response package were tied to the public health emergency the governor declared. That declaration expired after 60 days on Tuesday because the legislature did not extend that state of emergency.

"In terms of orders issued under the secretary's authority, the court only addressed Safer at Home and that was the only order at issue," Ryan Nilsestuen, legal counsel for Governor Evers told NewsChannel 7. "So, all of these are unique circumstances and you have to take a look at the specific order in terms of its applicability going forward."

So again, the administration is not quite clear about any previous rules or orders that can remain in effect. It also is unsure whether it can issue any new orders without going through the legislative rulemaking process that it is doing now.

"They (the justices) didn't provide any guidance whatsoever in terms of what DHS' authority is," Nilsestuen stated. "The purpose of a Supreme Court is in order to interpret the law, provide clarity on the law and they completely avoided that in this situation."

Based off of the authority the administration knows that DHS has, schools and the Capitol will remain closed, state employees will continue to work as they have been, it is also going to continue to build up testing, contact tracing, and procuring personal protective equipment for agencies and people around Wisconsin. Restricted visitation to long-term care facilities was already implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The virus and the outbreak are the same today as they were yesterday and the work we need to do to defeat this virus and protect the health and safety of the people of this state remains the same," DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.

Palm said they have received a lot of questions from local health departments and municipalities and DHS has offered some guidance that essentially is the same recommendations as was in the Safer at Home order.

Don Downs, a professor at UW-Madison's School of Law who has contributed to conservative campaigns in the past, said the court's ruling will set a precedence for any future pandemics or emergencies the state may face. He said while he understands the court's concern about the amount of power DHS was seemingly given to combat health emergencies and pandemics, the ruling could impact how quickly and efficiently the government could act.

"The concern there is that getting control on these things early in the game is very important," he said. "I mean, that's one lesson that we definitely learned over this, and had China acted more quickly, it might have spared the world all of this."

He said having checks and balances between the branches of government is necessary and important, including during a pandemic, but he believes the way the case was brought seemed more politically motivated.

"It's got to be done right and not in a way which undermines the ability to deal with an efficient and quick way with what is a genuine pandemic," he said.

He said he is hopeful the legislature and governor can eventually fine-tune the emergency response process so that what needs to get done to address a pandemic properly, do not have to take two weeks or more to happen.

Evers said he does not regret the actions taken to respond to the pandemic and is expecting the number of cases to rise. He said specifically, he anticipates people from neighboring states with more restrictions and higher percentages of positive cases, will see an opportunity to come to Wisconsin and ultimately spread the virus further.