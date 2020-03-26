Evers administration closes state Capitol

Gov. Tony Evers has decided to close the state Capitol building in Madison as the coronavirus crisis deepens in Wisconsin.

The Department of Administration closed the building at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The building will remain closed indefinitely, although DOA officials said they would reopen it if the state Legislature or the state Supreme Court decides to convene. So far neither body has announced any plans to get together, however.

Evers issued an executive order on Tuesday mandating Wisconsin residents stay home and all nonessential businesses close to stop the virus’ spread. The virus has infected nearly 600 people in Wisconsin and killed eight.

DOA ended public tours of the Capitol on March 12.