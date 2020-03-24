Evers' 'Safer-at-home' order to take effect Wednesday; administration releases essential businesses list

A "Safer at home" order will take effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, after Gov. Evers signed the order this morning. It will remain in effect until April 24, or until another order supersedes it.

In a phone interview with NewsChannel 7 on Tuesday morning, when asked what conditions needed to be in place to remove the order, Evers further added that a "flattening of the spike" of cases needed to occur.

"Instead of it going up, we need to see it flatten out," he told NewsChannel 7.

Is my business essential?

Here are businesses allowed to operate under the 'Safer at Home' order:



Health care operations, including home health workers;

Critical infrastructure;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;

Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;

Child care facilities, with some limitations;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks;

Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and

Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

A comprehensive list of essential businesses can be found at this site. Critical infrastructure includes some types of manufacturing and construction. Other major box stores like Walmart and Target will also be able to stay open under the guidelines.

Specific businesses that have questions on whether or not they can stay open should contact the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

For businesses not included as essential, Gov. Evers says there will be an appeal process available.

What can I do while the order is in place?

Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;

Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home;

Care for a family member in another household; and

Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

Why was the order announced Monday before details were provided?

"We wanted to prepare people," Gov. Evers said. "It’s going to take people time to understand what’s essential, what’s not essential."

This article will be updated with further details; follow NewsChannel 7 for the latest on this developing story.

