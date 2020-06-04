Evers Administration urges COVID-19 health practices as people protest

The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement comes in the middle of a pandemic that health experts at every level have found is best mitigated by not gathering in large numbers. However, the Evers Administration in its first COVID-19 media call in more than a week stated it recognizes the importance of this movement regardless of the setting.

Another challenge presented, however, is that minority communities and members of the black or African American communities are being affected by the coronavirus disproportionately. Black Wisconsinites makeup 6% of the state's population but are also 19% of the total positive COVID-19 cases, and 25% of the state's deaths from the disease.

"Racism has no place in our society and it impedes our mission at DHS of health equity and optimal health for the residents of Wisconsin," Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in her opening statement. "Please, if you plan to protest, do it as safely as you can. Wear a mask, stand six feet apart, and wash your hands whenever you can."

Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the state will have a better sense of the protests and other gathering activities', like travel over the Memorial Day Weekend, impact on the spread between one to two weeks from now. Palm still urged people to get a test for the disease if they are showing symptoms so Wisconsinites can have the most accurate information.

The governor is calling this time a "watershed moment." Earlier this week, he asked the legislature to pass a bill regarding police use of force. Gov. Tony Evers said he is actively trying to schedule a time to meet with legislative leaders who could otherwise put off any movement and decisions about the bill until January.