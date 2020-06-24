Everest Metro K9 to receive lifesaving body armor

Everest Metro K9 Aron will receive a bullet and stab proof vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit group dedicated to protecting law enforcement dogs around the country.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement agency.

K9 Aron is a 9-year-old German Shepherd. He’s been working with the Everest Metro Police Department since 2013 and performs daily patrol functions as well as narcotics detection. He is expected to receive this potentially lifesaving body armor in eight to ten weeks

