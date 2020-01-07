Evercon celebrates 20 years of gaming

The annual Evercon Gaming Convention is back for its 20th year of gaming, where more than a thousand people from all over the Midwest will coming together for their shared passion.

"I think it's important because it gives people who don't necessarily have a place to go and game all the time necessarily, it gives them a place to go and show their inner geek, play these games. Especially make some new friends, new connections because they get to go and play with people who have similar interests to them,” Noah Anderson with the D.C. Everest Gaming Club said.

Once a small event based in D.C. Everest Junior High, Evercon takes place at the Convention and Expo Center for the fourth straight year. Evercon now hosts almost 2,000 people throughout the weekend. At the convention you can find live action role playing, Super-Smash Brother’s tournaments, a silent auction and a game library of over 400 board games to try.

Throughout the weekend students from the D.C. Everest Gaming Club will run game tournaments, and help new gamers with any questions they might have. Christian Ammon, the D.C. Everest Gaming Club adviser said it’s not just a fun weekend for the kids, but a chance for them to learn something new.

"This really helps the students take on responsibility, take on leadership roles and learn to work but yet there is a positive end to it. In these three days if they are not doing their shifts they can relax, and game and be with other gamers from around the mid-west,” Ammon said.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10 for the first day of the three day event. People can pre-register for tournaments throughout the weekend here.

