REPORT: Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown to miss 4-6 weeks

Equanimeous St. Brown crumbled after taking an illegal hit to the head in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.

It wasn't the hit to the head that did the most damage. St. Brown's ankle ended up twisting in the turf.

St. Brown couldn't walk off the field in his own power after the illegal hit. A day later, the Packers receive the results of that ankle twist.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, St. Brown is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks.

#Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in last night’s preseason game in Canada, source said. X-Rays were negative and the MRI indicated a high-ankle sprain that’ll likely knock him out 4-6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2019

This comes in the midst of a roster battle at wide receiver between St. Brown, Darrius Shepherd, Allen Lazard and Trevor Davis.

If the Packers want to put him on the Injured Reserve, so he can be designated for return, they would still have to carry him on the active 53-man roster during cutdown.