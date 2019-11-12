Entrepreneurs in central Wisconsin are ready to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges

HATCH makes its return to central Wisconsin Wednesday. It's a rotating, business pitch program that connects entrepreneurs with industry experts and business leaders to help get them off their feet.

Todd Kuckkahn talks about the 3rd annual HATCH event (WZAW photo)

Todd Kuckkahn, the executive director of the Portage County Business Council joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event. He said this will be year number three for the event.

"Anyone is welcome and what they'll see is seven different pitches. Each pitcher gets five minutes to talk about their entrepreneurial idea. We have a handful of judges that will be there judging the event."

Kuckkahn said it is much like the reality show "Shark Tank".

The first place winner gets $5,000. And something new this year is a fan favorite category. That winner will receive $500.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 13 at John & Patty Noel's Car Barn, located at 1995 River Bend in Plover, from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available. The event is free and open to the public.

