Sign arrives at Wausau's first inclusive playground

Wausau’s first all-inclusive playground, Jojo's Jungle, is right on track towards completion. The playground is being built at Brockmeyer Park and on Friday construction crews installed the front sign to the playground.

The park is named after 2-year-old Jojo Hoerter who passed away four years ago from a development neurological disorder. Before his death, Jojo was granted a wish from the Make A Wish Foundation to create a playground that he would be able to enjoy with his siblings, but he passed before it was granted.

Since 2015 his family raised more than 2 million dollars to create Jojo's Jungle.

"It's overwhelming and just so emotional to see Jojo's story and thank everybody that helped make this a reality. We can now visualize what has always had in our minds for four years what it is what we get to walk into," said Patrick Hoerter, Jojo's father.

Jojo's family says the sign is extra special because it features two monkey's which was Jojo's favorite animal. In the design, one of the Monkey's is seen sitting in a wheelchair wearing a blue hat, just like Jojo always wore.

The park is expected to be completed in the spring.