Entertain on the NFL's biggest day, by making delicious recipes with Wisconsin cheese

On February 2, 2020, millions of Americans will tune in to watch football’s biggest game, Super Bowl 54 and attend a pre-game party. If you’re hosting this year, your menu needs to feature championship-quality ingredients. From flavorful dips to charcuterie and cheese boards, one of the most important ingredients to include on your table is Wisconsin cheese.

Chef James Briscione shares a recipe perfect for game day (WZAW photo)

Leading up to last year’s game, Americans bought 89.5 million pounds of cheese, and will likely top 90 million pounds in 2020.

James Briscione, chef instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education and author, host and judge on Food Network, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday via satellite. He discussed unique and delicious recipes to add to your game day menu.

Briscione said the Dairy State produces more than 600 varieties of artisanal cheese and wins more awards than any other state or country for their cheese. Like your favorite team, Wisconsin is all about being at the top of their game and is the only place outside Europe that has a Master Cheesemaker program.

“You’ve got to have a killer cheese board, right? That’s one of the best things you can have for entertaining,” he said, while he shared the Spicy Game Day Cheese Board.

“It’s got spicy versions of all your classic and favorite cheeses. We’ve got blue, cheddar, Havarti and gouda, all made in Wisconsin and all delicious.”

But, James said, the real showstopper is the Bacon Cheeseburger Dip.

“We’ve got that perfect presentation in the football. This recipe starts out by making your own football bread bowl. It’s actually a lot easier to do than you might think,” James said, while going over the simple ingredients needed and steps to make it. “Whether you’re heading over to a friend’s house or you’re hosting, this is going to be the winner.”

To see the recipes James shared and much more, visit www.wisconsincheese.com

Here are some fun facts about cheese:

- The average American consumes 38 pounds of cheese per year

- Wisconsin is the only state requiring a license to make cheese

- January 20th is National Cheese Lover’s Day

