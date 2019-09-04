Enrollment still open for infant and toddler language development class

Registration is still open for a free program language development class for babies and toddler.

The program is called LENA Start. It stands for Language-ENvironment-Analysis. Classes begin mid-September four locations around Wausau, and one in Edgar.

It focuses on teaching parents how to talk more, and with higher quality with their young children. Experts say interactive talk is one of the most important factors in children's early brain development.

From birth to 3 years, more than 80% of brain development occurs. And language is one of the most important factors in in that development.

During the 10-week course, babies and toddlers wear a recording device one day week. It measures the words they hear, and the sounds or words they make.

LENA Start is free to parents with children under the age of 32 months. A meal is provided and there is free childcare.