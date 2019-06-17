Enrollment opens for dairy farm insurance program

Dairy farmers can now sign up for an improved insurance program to help them when the gap between milk prices and feed prices reaches a certain level.

The new insurance program was created as part of the 2018 farm bill.

Starting June 17, Wisconsin dairy farmers can go into their local Farm Service Agency office and sign up for new, 2019 coverage. Farmers who take the option and sign up for a full five years of coverage will get a 25% discount on their premiums. The new program is flexible, offering options that will work for any size dairy farm. Coverage is retroactive to the start of the year and support payments for the past few months have exceeded the amount farmers will pay in premiums for all of 2019.

“Wisconsin’s dairy farmers are facing a very challenging year. I encourage our dairy farmers to talk with their local Farm Service Agency office and work out what level of Dairy Margin Coverage would work best for their farm,” stated Senator Tammy Baldwin in a news release. “This new tool is retroactive to the beginning of the year, and with prices so low, we know that farmers who sign up will see meaningful assistance back to January. I know dairy farmers are facing tough times right now, and I’m hopeful these tools will provide much-needed relief.”

The program will provide retroactive coverage to Jan. 1 and will also offer reimbursement or credit for premiums that farmers paid between 2014 and 2017 for a different program. While both were designed to provide protection for farms when the margin between milk and feed prices reaches a certain threshold, the new program offers wider coverage.

The new program is open to all dairy operations nationwide.

Click here to view the DMC decision support tool, which can be used to evaluate various scenarios using different coverage levels through DMC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

