Enrollment is down again at UWSP, officials expect positive change in 2020

The number of students enrolled at UW-Stevens Point and its branch campuses is down again for the 2019-2020 school year. This continues a nearly decade long decline in enrollment.

"Enrollment is down on all three campuses but we are offering nine new associate degrees, two new bachelor of arts degrees and the MBA program," explained UWSP Chancellor Bernie Patterson. This year the decline is about 6-percent at the main campus, a 20-percent decline at UWSP Wausau and UWSP Marshfield saw the largest hit with a 25-percent decline in students.

In 2018 there were 7713 total students enrolled at UWSP's main campus and in 2019 there are 7251. UWSP Wausau had 711 students in 2018 and now in 2019 has 575. UWSP Marshfield saw 567 in 2018 and now only 421 students.

Patterson says it's not just the economy causing the decline. "Central Wisconsin has had the largest decline 11-percent in high school graduates in our particular region."

There is some good news, graduate enrollment increased by 50-percent this year. "We have really revised our scholarship program and we are starting to work more with adult students for both our two year and main campuses," said Laura Bell, Director of Enrollment Operations at UWSP.

Bell says the strategic plan discussions last year to tackle the problem were difficult but important to have. "We have stronger programs we are putting professional focus on those programs. It was a tough year in terms of conversations but we had to have them and we are excited to move forward."

Next fall Patterson and Bell say they expect a positive change thanks to extra marketing and waiving application fees.