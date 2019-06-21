Energy Fair teaches sustainable living for 30 years

On Friday, Custer celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Energy Fair. Over the years that the event has been there, clean energy has made some major strides.

"Renewable energy is more affordable than it has ever been before. This is a great opportunity for folks to come to the energy fair and learn what the options are for their home," said Midwest Renewable Energy Association Development Director Gina Miresse said.

The fair also offers a variety of ways to learn how to be sustainable. One session spoke about some alternatives for struggling farmers.

"Farmers could use some land and lease it to a solar developer and have a diverse and stable income," MREA Board Member Stanley Minnick explained.

With the financial diversity, some say that could help to interest the younger generation of farmers.

"It's easy to see how the next generation might be a bit more excited to take it over. They would have reduced energy costs, and something that their generation cares about," Minnick added.

The fair also gave people the option of how they wanted to learn the new information.

"If you want you can sit and listen to a workshop, or you can get active and get your hands dirty and learn how to be sustainable in your own home," MREA Board Member Elizabeth Hittman said.

