Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 Franklin boys found safe in Ohio

(KWQC)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2016 at 9:08 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two young Milwaukee County boys reported missing by their father around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, have been located safe in Ohio according to WITI-TV.

The brothers and their mother were last seen in a silver 2010 Honda Insight hatchback with Wisconsin plates: 980-KCW.

The 32-year-old Abdullah is described as a white woman, with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The boys and their mother were located in East Cleveland. They are now in protective custody.

Most Read

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain
Woman injured in Rib Mountain officer-involved shooting
Woman killed in Portage County crash, witnesses sought
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Wisconsin set to launch mobile vaccination teams
Marathon County Sheriff's Deputies discuss armed woman
Wausau police to investigate deputy involved shooting
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.
Dustin Diamond of ‘Saved by the Bell’ has cancer

Latest News

"Stuff the Bus" event collects items for the Women's Community in Wausau
‘Stuff the Bus’ event collects items for the Women’s Community in Wausau
Clouds tonight with lows by morning in the 20s.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds and staying cool
RC Racers take to the tracks
RC Racers take to the tracks
Up to six cars zoom around the short track at a time.
Stevens Point remote-controlled racing fills the winter void of racers
A different kind of racing
A different kind of racing