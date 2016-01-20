UPDATE: 2 Franklin boys found safe in Ohio

Two young Milwaukee County boys reported missing by their father around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, have been located safe in Ohio according to WITI-TV.

The brothers and their mother were last seen in a silver 2010 Honda Insight hatchback with Wisconsin plates: 980-KCW.

The 32-year-old Abdullah is described as a white woman, with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The boys and their mother were located in East Cleveland. They are now in protective custody.