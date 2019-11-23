"Empty Bowls" fundraiser draws support for food pantry

The Neighbor's Place food pantry’s annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser filled Wausau West High School Saturday.

A long line of people came to support the food pantry by donating $12 for a handmade artisan bowl and their choice of soups, bread and desserts. The event also featured live music, raffles and a silent auction.

"We serve 85 to 100 families a day coming through our door at the food pantry. This just allows us to do that much more for them," said Community Outreach Director David Phelps.

The event is the culmination of six months of planning.

“It’s exciting to see the lines of people who want to come in to participate in our event, it’s just phenomenal. People I saw again last year, they’re back again this year,” he said.

They have raised more than $100,000 for food insecurity in the last 11 years. Their goal is to raise $40,000 this year for the food pantry.