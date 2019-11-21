Empty Bowls event to fight hunger one bowl at a time this Saturday

Empty Bowls is an annual event to fight hunger in communities across the country and right here in our own back yard. It's happening this Saturday, November 23.

David Phelps from the Neighbors' Place talks to Holly Chilsen about the annual Empty Bowls event

It's an internationally-recognized event to fight hunger in communities around the United States and throughout the world. In 2008, The Neighbors’ Place began hosting its Empty Bowls event to increase food security in Marathon County. Since then it has raised more than $100,000 to fight hunger in the community through The Neighbors' Place food pantry.

"There are a lot of people in our community that we're finding the need daily going up," said David Phelps, community outreach manager at the Neighbors' Place. "It's not going away. These are people who don't know where their next meal is coming from."

For a $12 donation, guests receive their choice of a handcrafted bowl and a meal of soup, bread and dessert. Local restaurants and chefs donate the food.

This event also offers Soup To Go, live music, raffle items and a silent auction. All money raised at this event benefits people seeking food assistance from The Neighbors’ Place Food Pantry.

Saturday's event will be held in the commons area of Wausau West High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Raffle tickets are for sale at Bunkers, Chatterbox and Sconnie's Alehouse & Eatery.