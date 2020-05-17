Employee at Weston nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Weston has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email obtained by NewsChannel 7 that was sent to employees, it states the facility was made aware of the single positive test result on Saturday, May 16.

According to the email, the employee has not been in the facility since Wednesday, May 13.

Vikki Baumler, the Public Information Officer for Rennes, confirmed the positive case with NewsChannel 7 in an interview Sunday night. She says there is no concern of the virus having spread to other employees or residents within the facility at this time.

“We did send out communication to family members previously that we, prior to this result, had required all of our staff at our nursing home facilities to get tested,” Baumler explained. “Knowing the state of Wisconsin was starting to test Wisconsin nursing home facilities, we decided to be proactive on that and we required all of our employees at all six of our nursing home facilities to be tested by Tuesday. We will have results from those tests within 48 to 72 hours of that testing."

Baumler says the decision to have all employees tested was not a result of the positive case being confirmed at the Weston facility.

She says Rennes continues to take precautions to keep employees and residents as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“We continue to follow the CDC and public health guidelines,” Baumler added. “As far as further protocols we’ve taken, we’ve quarantined all units for the time being and we continue to follow COVID-19 protocols for all staff wearing PPE including goggles, glasses and gloves as appropriate. We do screenings when all staff arrive and we’re doing resident screenings three times per day now, instead of we used to do two times per day. Our goal is that the infection prevention is followed so that everyone is kept as safe as possible.”

Baumler says that the Marathon County Health Department is conducting the investigation and contact tracing to determine where the employee may have come in contact with the virus.

As of Sunday night, there has been no determination by public health officials.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Marathon County Health Department for an update on that process and we have yet to hear back.

