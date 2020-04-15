Emergency services asking for more money amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Emergency medical services are being hit hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday morning, heads of emergency agencies met to discuss what they need in order to be prepared when working.

"We want the legislature and the governor who will ultimately have the power to approve an emergency rate increase for Medicaid for EMS in Wisconsin and to make sure to include EMS in all waiver applications,” said President of the Professional Ambulance Association Chris Anderson.

They are asking legislators for more than $7.5 million per year in funding but they say they need help now.

They are asking that some of the more than 2 billion dollars in aid coming to Wisconsin be used to help them buy personal protection equipment, or PPE, to keep their first responders safe.

"The governor's office has published a list of groups they plan to assist with federal aid, hospitals, long term care, and we want to make sure EMS is included,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said PPE is costing them more and more money.

Masks they used to be able to get for under a dollar are now costing them 10 times as much.