Elks Lodge Santas deliver gifts to kids

More than 150 kids got to meet Santa at their door Saturday and receive Christmas presents thanks to Elks Lodge 248 in Wausau.

The Salvation Army connected them with 48 families who received clothing and toys for each child, along with a food basket with turkey or ham and potatoes. They sent out seven Santas along seven routes throughout Marathon County.

"The little children... some of them are really happy, and some of them start crying, of course, the little ones, but yes, it's a warm feeling to see how happy they are to get presents and to see Santa Claus," said Raymond Dabler, chairman of the Elks good fellowship committee.

Elks Lodge members meet with the families beforehand and get an idea of each child’s preferences for clothing. This year, they expanded from their usual 30 families to 48.

The Santa delivery has been an Elks Lodge tradition in Wausau since before World War II.