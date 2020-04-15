Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday morning, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate tweeted out her endorsement with a video message, noting the empathy Biden extends to struggling Americans.

"Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren says. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American."

"That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States," she added.